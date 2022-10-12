Trick-or-treat set in Wayne County
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission announced Thursday that Trick-or-treat in the county as a whole will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
This includes all unincorporated area in the county and those not designated in municipality town limits. The Town of Wayne will also be at the same time this year on the same date.
Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will also be hosting an event at the facility during the same hours.
Pecan fundraiser to benefit CEOS program
The Wayne County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) program is selling pecans as part of its annual fundraiser.
Funds raised help support community service projects, scholarships for members to attend the State CEOS Leadership Conference as well as the Charlie Rickman scholarships for 4-H camp.
Pecans halves are sold in one pound bags for $12 and are from this year’s harvest in Georgia.
Reserve orders no later than Monday, Oct. 16 by calling the WVU Extension Office in Wayne at 304-272-6839 or emailing Cathy Smith, program assistant, at cathy.smith@mail.wvu.edu.
Make checks payable to “Wayne County CEOS.” Orders will be ready for pick up at the Extension Office in early November.
Candidates forum to take place in Westmoreland
HUNTINGTON — A Meet the Candidates Forum sponsored by the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will be held at 6:30 pm. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Candidates for the Nov. 8 general election for the Wayne County offices of county clerk and county commission, State Senatorial District 5 and House of Delegates District 27 have been invited to participate.
For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469 or Carole Boster at 304-417-1763.
Drone classes offered to community members
HUNTINGTON — Community members are taking flight as they learn to control drones at the Cabell County Career Technology Center each week.
Beginner Drone Pilot Classes are offered from 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, through Nov. 1 at the school.
Bolt for Books character fun run returns Oct. 22
HUNTINGTON — The Bolt for Books Library 5K for Literacy begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council host the 5K character fun run for literacy at Ritter Park. The event raises funds for books, material, programming and free adult literacy tutoring in the community. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from books, stories and movies.
Registration is $30 and open at TriStateRacer.com.
ASAP to offer holiday evergreen fundraiser
HUNTINGTON — ASAP (Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets) will offer a Holiday Evergreen fundraiser again this year.
The wreaths/evergreens are from Sherwood Forest Farms and harvested from the Pacific Northwest. ASAP will sell a 22-inch ($35) or 28-inch ($46) mixed evergreen wreath; a holiday centerpiece ($26); and a red/gold reindeer set ($25).
To view products and order, visit https://sherwoodfundraiser.com/asaprescue22 or the ASAP Facebook page, or call 304-417-0562.
The wreaths will be in on Dec. 5-6. The last day to order is Nov. 5.
Money raised will be used to vet sick and injured homeless animals mainly from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.