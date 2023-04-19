HHS to showcase ‘Mamma Mia’ this week
HUNTINGTON — “Mamma Mia!” the musical is making its way to Huntington this week, giving community members a chance to see local performers and hear songs from the band ABBA.
Huntington High School will produce the Broadway musical at 7:30 p.m. April 20, 21 and 27-29 and at 3 p.m. April 23 and 30. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children under two get in free.
For more information, contact 303-412-3393.
Marshall School of Medicine to host forum
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host the Paul Ambrose Health Policy Forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Harless Auditorium at the Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.
The forum will address “Physician & Health Care Provider Burnout.” This event is targeted to health care professionals and students but is open to the public.
Daniel Snavely, MD, an interventional cardiologist with HIMG and St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, will provide a keynote address followed by a panel discussion.
P. Buckley Moss to visit Huntington gallery
HUNTINGTON — P. Buckley Moss will return to 3rd Avenue Art Gallery from 6-8 p.m. April 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.
The gallery is at 733 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
The event is free and open to the public. Call 304-522-1112 to reserve a print of Ritter Park.
Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup set for April 29
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, April 29.
Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.
The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of the collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged but must be registered.
Groups must register in advance by April 21 and inform their county DOH garage if they need supplies. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov. Provide a name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.
The 2022 Adopt-A-Highway spring clean up saw over 2,700 volunteers from over 300 groups remove 68,350 pounds of litter from over 800 miles of roads.