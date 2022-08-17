Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cabell
HUNTINGTON — To prevent drunk drivers, West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this week.
The checkpoint will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County.
Officers will enforce activities of driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
An alternative checkpoint site will be at 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
To report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, and criminal violations, contact State Police at *77 for the nearest detachment.
Hilltop Book Fair planned for Aug. 20-21
HUNTINGTON — The Hilltop Book Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Hilltop Book Fair is a fundraiser for the museum. Admission is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday.
Volunteers and museum staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories before the fair. Shoppers can find children’s books, mysteries, romances, art books and more.
Book prices Saturday will be $2 for each paperback book and $3 for each hardcover book. On Sunday, shoppers can fill a box with books for $10. The museum will provide the boxes.
“We had great attendance at last year’s Hilltop Book Fair, and we are excited to see everyone who supports this event,” said Cindy Dearborn, Huntington Museum of Art’s director of education and organizer of Hilltop Book Fair. “We have a great selection of gently used books at terrific prices.”
Hilltop Book Fair is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through its West Virginia Fairs and Festivals.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.
Huntington band to play in Ceredo
CEREDO — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will be in concert Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater of Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
The band will perform a mix of patriotic and march music, all conducted by Matt Chaffins. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Paul Billups Park is located adjacent to Ceredo-Kenova Middle School and the Ceredo Manor Senior Living Center.
