Park district to meet Aug. 24 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Room With A View facility in Ritter Park.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Park district to meet Aug. 24 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Room With A View facility in Ritter Park.
The public is invited to attend.
Mountain Heritage Day set for Sept. 3
FORT GAY — Mountain Heritage Day will return to Fort Gay Saturday, Sept. 3 with a parade and local vendors.
The parade will kick off the event beginning at 10 a.m. with prizes to be awarded for first, second and third place floats.
Booth space is $20 without electricity and $25 with electricity. Vendors should set up by 9 a.m. and can pack up around 3 p.m.
Wrestling event planned at WHS
WAYNE — BIG TIME Wrestling lords of the ring will return to Wayne High School Saturday, Sept. 10.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.
Appearances will be made by The Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs Association, George New and main event will be titled the “Colt Thomas Adams Battle Royale.”
Tickets are $5 each.
Cinema at Camp Landing showing horror movies
ASHLAND — Each Friday at 10 p.m., the Cinema at Camp Landing will feature a horror movie — some new releases and some classics. A new themed drink will be featured each week to coordinate with the featured horror movie.
A season pass for $55 includes a Bates Motel keychain that will act as the ticket to each of the 11 movies in the series. Tickets can be purchased for individual movies and the season pass at CinemaCampLanding.com or the Cinema Concession stand.
Remaining films include Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, to be announced; Sept. 9, “Psycho”; Sept. 16, “Prince of Darkness”; Sept. 23, “Vacancy”; Sept. 30, “Smile”; Oct. 7, “The Ring”; Oct. 14, “Halloween Ends”; Oct. 21, “Nightmare on Elm Street”; and Oct. 28, “Prey for the Devil.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.