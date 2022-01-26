HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces a lengthy federal prison sentence after he admitted to selling a pound of meth.
Trevor Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine last week before U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers.
According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Davis met an informant Jan. 9, 2020, in the parking lot of a restaurant on 16th Street in Huntington. During the encounter he sold one pound of methamphetamine for $4,000.
He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison May 2 when he is sentenced.
Necco Behavioral Health to hire 30 locally
HUNTINGTON — Necco Behavioral Health plans to hire for 30 positions in Ohio and West Virginia.
Full-time job opportunities exist for licensed social workers, licensed therapists and case managers. Open interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at the Cabell County Department of Health and Human Resources on the second floor. No appointment is necessary.
Necco Behavioral Health specializes in serving families and individuals within the community facing mental health challenges. For more information, visit necco.org/careers.
Free remote coding course offered
HUNTINGTON — NewForce, Generation West Virginia’s six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free software development training program for West Virginia residents, is offering a new self-paced “Try Coding” course at no cost to students.
Students will learn how to build a simple tip calculator app through pre-recorded videos they can watch at their own pace. No coding experience is required.
Lessons in the Try Coding course will be available beginning Feb. 15, and enrollment is open now. Those interested can enroll at NewForce.co
WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December 2021 graduates.
Students named to the dean’s list maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars from Wayne County include:
Michelle Wilkinson, of Genoa, Norma Harbolt, of Huntington, and Tasha Curnutte, of Kenova.