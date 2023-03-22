US Court of Appeals for Fourth Circuit to visit MU
HUNTINGTON — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear oral arguments at Marshall University beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The special session is part of the court’s initiative to visit law schools and universities.
While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to register in advance.
The court will hear three cases while at Marshall.
For a listing of those cases and prohibited items in the courtroom, visit www.marshall.edu/spc . Security measures will be in place for the event. It is suggested that visitors arrive early to ensure timely admittance.
The event is sponsored by the John Deaver Drinko Academy and the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy.
Huntington Mall offering egg-citing Easter events
BARBOURSVILLE — The Easter Bunny hopped into town Saturday, offering local families a chance to get Easter photos at the Huntington Mall from now through April 8.
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 3-8; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to welcoming the Easter Bunny, the Huntington Mall also hosted a Spring Tea Party for families to enjoy treats and activities.
Upcoming Easter activities include Pet Photo Days March 26 and April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon; a spring fashion show at 1 p.m. April 8 in Macy’s court; and an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 9, hosted by Fellowship Baptist Church in the mall parking lot.
The Huntington Mall will also host a mobile club member giveaway running from March 20-April 8, and more information can be found by texting “Shop” to 1-855-947-5503. Kids 10 and under can also participate in a scavenger hunt April 1-7, and instructions are available at the customer service desk.
W.Va. Home Show returns to Charleston March 31
CHARLESTON — Be it a minor repair here or there or a major remodeling project, perhaps the first thing to do on your spring home improvement to-do list is to come to the 2023 West Virginia Home Show, which opens later this month at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
This year’s West Virginia Home Show hours and dates are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; youths 15 and younger can enter free.
For more than 50 years, under the auspices of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, the West Virginia Home Show has provided current (and potential) homeowners with an under-one-roof venue to confer with experts about services ranging from contracting to landscaping and browse through dozens of displays of indoor and outdoor home improvement and embellishment ideas.
Along with hundreds of onsite vendors, this year’s West Virginia Home Show will have children’s attractions, such as construction workshops (4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday).
The first 100 ticket holders on Friday and Sunday will receive a free lunch as well, starting at noon both days, courtesy of Builders FirstSource.
For more information about the 2023 West Virginia Home Show, call 304-744-2200 or visit www.wvhomeshow.com.
Easter Eggstravaganza event planned for April 8
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8 from 2-4 p.m.
The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt, kids’ clothing giveaway, inflatables for kids, face painting, interactive Easter stations and more. All activities will take place rain or shine.
“We are excited to bring our community together for some family-friendly fun this Easter,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Melissa Pratt.
Teays Valley Church of God is at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. For more information call 304-757-9222.