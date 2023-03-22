Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

US Court of Appeals for Fourth Circuit to visit MU

HUNTINGTON — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear oral arguments at Marshall University beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The special session is part of the court’s initiative to visit law schools and universities.

Tags

Recommended for you