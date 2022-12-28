KENOVA — Anyone who still needs to make an end-of-year charitable donation is asked to consider donating to the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund. The fund is a nonprofit corporation; donations are tax deductible.
This summer’s mowing season has depleted the mowing fund, as mowing costs have significantly increased. Old Docks Creek Cemetery is dependent on donations and continued support year after year.
Donations may be sent to Kelli Ferguson, Treasurer; 2106 Booth Road; Kenova, WV 25530. Checks should be made out to “Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund.”
Christmas bird counts underway in region
CHARLESTON — Members of the Handlan Chapter of the Brooks Bird Club took to the Davis Creek area to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a tradition that has been going on for 123 years in more than 20 countries.
The National Audubon Society conducts the counts yearly between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. This is the 123rd count.
Participants look for all the birds they can find in a specified area on the selected date and report their findings back to their compiler.
In the Huntington area, Cabell and Wayne county birdwatchers will perform their count on Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, contact David Patick at 304-633-4450.
384 Water Bottle part of Blenko Glass contest
MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. will host a photo and art contest as part of its seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14.
To enter the contest, email a high-quality photo of an original work featuring the famous 384 Water Bottle to art@blenko.com with the subject line “2023 Water Bottle Contest Entry.” The original work can be a painting, fabric art, mosaic or any other visual medium.
Submissions must be received by Jan. 6 to be considered. Participants may submit up to three entries. Previous winners are welcome to join but are not eligible to win. The winning entry will be produced as a full color postcard crediting the artist. The winner will also receive a $100 Blenko Glass gift card.
Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, use of the 384 Water Bottle and quality of the digital photo/scan/image of the work.
All photo submissions will be visible online on the PollUnit page starting Monday, Jan. 17. Once submissions are visible, online voters will be allotted six “dots” to vote with.
The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and nine colors.