Donations sought for Old Docks Creek Cemetery

KENOVA — Anyone who still needs to make an end-of-year charitable donation is asked to consider donating to the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund. The fund is a nonprofit corporation; donations are tax deductible.

