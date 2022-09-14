Cabwaylingo foundation seeks members
CABWAYLINGO — The Cabwaylingo Forest Foundation is searching for new members to join the group.
Founders say this is a great way to give back to the community as well as help come up with fundraising ideas and activities for Cabwaylingo.
Those interested are urged to attend the foundation’s next meeting set for Sept. 14 at the large shelter in the park beginning at 6 p.m.
Price to join is only $1.
All are invited to attend, and those unable are still eligible to join the foundation. For more information, contact Hester Gilman on Facebook.
Free hernia screenings at Marshall Surgery
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at its office on the second floor of the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.
Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest area. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling and sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing.
The most common types of hernias are inguinal or femoral hernias, which are caused by weakened muscles in the abdominal and groin area.
Anyone can develop them; specific risk factors include being male, family history, chronic cough or constipation, weight lifting and pregnancy.
Interested participants are advised to call and make a reservation for a screening.
While participants wait for their appointments, they will have the opportunity to learn more about hernias, including treatment and prevention. Refreshments will be provided.
To make a reservation or for more information, call Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 304-691-1200.
Gritt’s Fun Farm opens Sept. 17 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, W.Va. — Gritt’s Fun Farm, a six-week fall festival in Buffalo, West Virginia, will return for the autumn season Saturday, Sept. 17, and continue through Oct. 30.
The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zip line rides and more.
New attractions will be available during the upcoming season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley The Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment every Saturday and Sunday.
Gritt’s Fun Farm hours of operation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (Back 40 attractions open at 4 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online to save $2 per ticket and guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.grittsfarm.com. Information regarding booking parties, company events and school field trips is also available on the website.
Online tickets are free for children 2 and younger. Online general admission tickets are $16.95 each for Saturday and Sunday admission and $12.95 each for Thursday and Friday admission. The “Gramps & Grannies” senior admission fee is $9.50.
For organization outings, admission is $13.95 per person on Saturdays and Sundays and $10.95 apiece on Thursdays and Fridays. Season passes are available for $39.95.
Gritt’s Fun Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. For more information, email events@grittsfarm.com or call 304-937-2565, ext. 2.
C-K Alumni Band set to perform Big Band Concert
CEREDO — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band will present the annual Big Band Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at Paul T. Billups Park near Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.
The jazz band will perform followed by the full orchestra playing tunes from the Big Band era.
Bring a lawn chair; the concert is free.
Walk to End Epilepsy takes place Oct. 2
HUNTINGTON — The Walk to End Epilepsy is set for noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with the walk taking place between 1-3 p.m. at Ritter Park.
In collaboration with the Huntington Children’s Museum and the Tri-State Art Association’s Art in the Park event, there will be vendors, food trucks, hands-on museum activities, a Purple Pumpkin Patch where children can paint their own pumpkin, a face painter, balloon artists and musicians.
There will be information regarding medicines and devices available to help people learn how to live with epilepsy.
Register at www.walktoendepilepsy.org/westvirginia.