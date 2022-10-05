Pecan fundraiser to benefit CEOS program
The Wayne County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) program is selling pecans as part of its annual fundraiser.
Funds raised help support community service projects, scholarships for members to attend the State CEOS Leadership Conference as well as the Charlie Rickman scholarships for 4-H camp.
Pecans halves are sold in one pound bags for $12 and are from this year’s harvest in Georgia.
Reserve orders no later than Monday, Oct. 16 by calling the WVU Extension Office in Wayne at 304-272-6839 or emailing Cathy Smith, program assistant, at cathy.smith@mail.wvu.edu.
Make checks payable to “Wayne County CEOS.” Orders will be ready for pick up at the Extension Office in early November.
Candy donations for Safety Town event sought
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police and Fire departments are taking donations of sealed candy bags ahead of the Safety Town Safe Trick or Treat.
The event is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted until the Trick or Treat.
Sealed candy bags can be dropped off at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., or at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Costume drive underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is accepting new and gently used Halloween costumes for boys and girls of all ages and sizes for the A.D. Lewis Community Center Costume Drive.
Costumes can be dropped off at the Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., or in the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The community center will host a costume giveaway party for children who attend the center Oct. 28.
Career Technology Center offering hobby classes
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center will offer hobby classes once a week from Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 for people interested in learning photography, cake decorating and more.
The center will offer classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays for six weeks, allowing community members to learn American Sign Language, beekeeping, cake decorating, guitar, photography, quilting and honey-do jobs, or small maintenance jobs around the house.
Registration costs $20, and each class costs $40. If a couple signs up together, the second registration cost will be waived.
More information can be found by contacting secretary Grace Vance at 304-528-5108. The Cabell County Career Technology Center is located at 1035 Norway Ave. in Huntington.
Send HD Media your photos of veterans
HUNTINGTON — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and The Herald-Dispatch will mark the day with a special publication saluting area veterans.
If you or someone you know is a veteran, or if you have veterans in your family, please email their name and photo to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Salute to Veterans.” Be sure to include contact information for the person submitting the photo as well as information about the veteran, including years served, which branch of the military the veteran served with and the veteran’s rank.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 7. For more information, contact Night City Editor Nicole Fields at 304-526-2753.