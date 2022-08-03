FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The fourth annual Colt Adams Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place Aug. 3-6 at Mandolin Farms as a way to not only remember a lost teenager who left an impact on his community, but also to raise money for those in need.
The four-day bluegrass festival running from Wednesday to Sunday will feature multiple performances from acts including: Ilird Tyme Out, The Lonesome River Band, The Caleb Daugherty Band, Ralph Stanley II, Hammertowne, No Joke Jimmy’s, The Dave Adkins Band, Don Rigsby & The Fly By Knights, Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Jesse Keith Whitley, Josh Williams, Mo Pitney, Ray Craft & Friends, Shannon Slaughter, Larry Cordle, Woods Family Tradition, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, The Driver Brothers and The Weary Jammers.
Cost is $10 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday, $40 for Friday, $50 for Saturday or a full four-day pass for $110.
Longaberger basket bingo set for Thursday
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser to benefit the Boyd County Homemakers will take place Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start promptly at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for 20 games; pay at door. There also will be door prizes, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Hatten reunion set for Aug. 7
KENOVA — The 76th annual Hatten Reunion is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the new Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Kenova.
Family and friends are welcome. Due to COVID-19, we will be celebrating 75 years of the Hatten Reunion. Bring food items for your family and one guest. Buffet-style dining will start at 1 p.m.
For more information, call Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.
Depression, bipolar group to host conference
MORGANTOWN — The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of West Virginia is planning its annual conference for Saturday, Aug. 27, at Euro-Suites Hotel in Morgantown.
The conference, starting at 10 a.m., is available in person (full COVID vaccination proof required) or by Zoom. Registration is $25 for the public, $10 for alliance affiliates and students or free for Zoom viewers. The registration fee also includes lunch.