Detroit man arrested, charged with fentanyl
WAYNE — A Detroit man was arrested Monday night in Wayne and charged with possession after officers found a quarter of a pound of Fentanyl during a traffic stop.
According to police, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a quarter pound of Fentanyl during the traffic stop in Westmoreland.
Dashaun Jones was arrested and charged with Possession of Fentanyl after the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a vacuum sealed bag of Fentanyl under Dashaun’s seat.
Jones is also on parole in Detroit for distributing large quantities of narcotics.
One dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreck
PRICHARD — One person is dead and others were transported to local hospitals after a five vehicle accident on U.S. 52 last week.
Wayne 911 confirmed the call came in at 2:21 with reports of multiple vehicles involved in a wreck on U.S. 52, otherwise known as Tolsia Highway, near the Prichard exit.
The fatality was determined on arrival by emergency personnel and emergency helicopters were deployed to the scene for others injured.
U.S. 52 was closed for around two hours until it reopened at 4:17 p.m.
Responding agencies included Prichard, Ceredo and Kenova and Dunlow departments as well as W.Va. State Police and the Wayne County Sheriffs Department.
GHPRD to meet April 27 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at the Room With A View, located in Ritter Park.
Summer Reading program available for Elementary age children
WAYNE — Buffalo, Crum, and Fort Gay communities are recruiting children for each school’s Energy Express summer reading program
The free program runs from June 21 — July 29, Monday through Friday 9:00 am — 2:00 pm.
The program is open to children who completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Youth enrolled in the program work on their reading skills in a super fun and hands-on way.
Youth also receive breakfast and lunch and participate in recreation time and STEM activities.
Limited transportation is available.
Interested parents can contact the elementary schools in these communities for an application or the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 / email Julie Tritz, 4-H Extension Agent at julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.
Parents may also register online at https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6VkpodPHIFIFlwW.
East Lynn campground opens May 13
HUNTINGTON — Campgrounds managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia began opening for the 2022 season last week with most opening in May.
Opening dates at Corps-managed campgrounds will vary depending on location. At East Lynn Lake, East Fork will open May 13. The reservation period is May 13 through Sept. 5.