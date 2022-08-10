Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Free child safety seat inspection clinic on Aug. 12

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Highway Safety Program and Huntington Fire Department Station #1 will host a free child passenger safety clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., Huntington.

Recommended for you