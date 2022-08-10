Free child safety seat inspection clinic on Aug. 12
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Highway Safety Program and Huntington Fire Department Station #1 will host a free child passenger safety clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., Huntington.
Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to instruct caregivers on how to properly install car seats in their vehicle and will help them make sure they are installed correctly. Inspections are free and take about 15 minutes.
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Sgt. Eddie Prichard with the Huntington Police Department will give an updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Cpl. Jamie Harris, with the Special Response Team at the WV State Police Training Academy in Winfield, West Virginia, who will conduct active shooter response training.
For additional information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
Hilltop Book Fair planned for Aug. 20-21
HUNTINGTON — The Hilltop Book Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Hilltop Book Fair is a fundraiser for the museum. Admission is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday.
Volunteers and museum staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories before the fair. Shoppers can find children’s books, mysteries, romances, art books and more.
Book prices Saturday will be $2 for each paperback book and $3 for each hardcover book. On Sunday, shoppers can fill a box with books for $10. The museum will provide the boxes.
“We had great attendance at last year’s Hilltop Book Fair, and we are excited to see everyone who supports this event,” said Cindy Dearborn, Huntington Museum of Art’s director of education and organizer of Hilltop Book Fair. “We have a great selection of gently used books at terrific prices.”
Hilltop Book Fair is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through its West Virginia Fairs and Festivals.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.