Though time travel isn’t a possibility — yet — those looking to relive history or gather information from the past are in luck.
Past issues of the Wayne County News are available to view at the Wayne Public Library. The issues, which are bound by year, range from 1919 to 2014. There are a few missing, which include the year 1921.
Site Director Lana Smith said the issues are all organized by year and are stored together in the upstairs of the library.
“We have them available to anyone who may want to view them,” Smith said. “We love having the pieces of history here in the library not only because they are interesting but because it allows us to offer a service to the public by letting anyone view them.”
Past newspaper articles are a not only a way to take a glimpse into the past, but to also gather useful information.
The issues can lend help in researching the county and surrounding areas, see how people lived in the past as well as viewing important personal achievements such as awards, sport victories and more.
The issues can be viewed during regular library hours which are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another way to view past articles and other information is to visit Facebook page “Wayne County News Archives at the Wayne Public Library and MORE.”
The social media group consists of articles, advertisements, photos and more which are chosen and posted by page admins.
If anyone has any information on any bound issues missing, including the year 1921, and following the year 2014, please contact Nikki Dotson Merritt via email at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.