Detective J.R. Coleman of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Pedneau the class ring that Pedneau lost decades ago, perhaps on a trip to West Virginia. The ring was recovered earlier this year as part of a copper theft investigation. Pedneau, of North Carolina, picked up the ring Tuesday morning from the sheriff’s office.
Michael Pedneau, of North Carolina, shows off the class ring he lost decades ago and was reunited with on Tuesday. The ring was recovered earlier this year in Kanawha County as part of a copper theft investigation.
Michael Pedneau can’t be sure how or when he lost his 1965 class ring, but he looks forward to telling his classmates the story of how he was reunited with it Tuesday with the help of detectives in West Virginia.
The North Carolina resident picked up the ring Tuesday morning at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, more than five decades after it went missing, and months after it was recovered during a copper theft investigation.