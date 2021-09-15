FORT GAY — Tolsia High School’s first home football game of the year was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol, and now they’ll play their first five games of the season on the road.
The Rebels (0-2) last played Friday, Sept. 3, a 34-20 loss at Midland Trail in which senior Eli Blackburn and sophomore Cameron Ratliff were responsible for all of the team’s scoring in the loss.
The scheduled home opener against Fairland was called off less than 24-hours before kickoff, leaving Tolsia without time to schedule a replacement game for Week 2 of the high school football season.
With a scheduled open date this Friday, Sept. 17, it is possible the Rebels could schedule a game to replace Fairland on the schedule and pickup a tenth game this season.
They are scheduled to travel to Wahama on Sept. 24.
As it stands, Tolsia’s home opener won’t be until Oct. 15 when they host Buffalo High School, after playing their first five games on the road.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty carried 46 times for 206 yards Friday in a 21-17 loss to Huntington High.
Wahama’s Sawyer Van Meter ran for six touchdowns in a 50-48 overtime loss to Ritchie County. The Rebels’ Ethan Haught passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and three TDs. Hurricane defeated Riverside 17-0 in girls soccer. The Redskins led 12-0 at halftime. Lauren Dye scored four goals and handed out two assists.
Lucasville Valley defeated Wheelersburg 3-0 in boys soccer to break the Pirates’ 27-game regular-season winning streak. Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe ran for three touchdowns and passed for three in a 41-7 victory over Rock Hill.
Logan’s 27-20 victory over Wayne in football broke an 11-game losing streak to the Pioneers and was the Wildcats’ first triumph in the series since 1943. Winfield beat Chapmanville 28-24 Friday to snap a 10-game losing streak that dated to 2019.
Cincinnati Moeller football’s pre-game notes package for its game at Ironton last week was 14 pages long. The Crusaders’ sideline setup with TV screens, eight coaches wearing headsets, two tents and other amenities reminded some of a NFL sideline.
CABELL MIDLAND HALL OF FAME: Cabell Midland is beginning a football hall of fame.
Nominations may be submitted to coachjsalmons@gmail.com. People eligible for the hall are former players, coaches and support personnel. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 1. Those selected will be honored at the Knights game vs. George Washington on Oct. 15.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Rock Hill honored its undefeated 1953 football team Friday. The squad was coached by former Marshall University athletic director Charlie Kautz, who died in the 1970 plane crash.
Greenup County’s girls golf team won the Eastern Kentucky Conference championship, shooting 192 to edge Boyd County by one stroke. Former Greenup County golfer Drew Stultz of Transylvania University shot 10-under par, 206, to win the Transylvania Fall Invitational.
Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson was named the MaxPreps soccer player of the week in Ohio. Simpson has 12 goals in four games. Boyd County honored its 1970 football team on Friday. Boyd County’s volleyball team won its own invitational.
Ironton is No. 3 in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press football poll. Connor Dillison scooped up a blocked field goal and returned it for a touchdown on the final play of the game to give Unioto a 33-30 win over Huntington-Ross on Friday.