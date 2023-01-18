Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221115_hd_memorial
Buy Now

Marshall defensive lineman Sam Burton (0) places a rose by the fountain as the 52nd annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony takes place on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Nov. 14 inched toward becoming an official day of remembrance in West Virginia after a West Virginia House of Delegates committee OK’d its first bill of the session Monday.

The West Virginia House of Delegates’ Government Organization Committee unanimously approved sending House Bill 2412 to the full House for a vote with a favorable recommendation. The approval brings Nov. 14 one step closer to being a statewide day of remembrance for one of the largest and most horrific tragedies in sports history, which still impacts Marshall University more than 50 years later.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you