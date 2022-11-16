Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

November is National Adoption Month, a month set aside for a national effort to raise awareness of more than 117,000 children and teens in foster care in the U.S. who are waiting for a safe and loving family to adopt them.

Mission West Virginia has been helping foster care and adoption families for 25 years. With over 6,600 children in foster care in West Virginia, and many teens aging out each year, Mission WV continues to work tirelessly in our mission to find every child a loving family. While the primary goal of foster care is to reunify families, permanency and adoption is almost always the secondary goal for children and teens who cannot safely return to their families.

