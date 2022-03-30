Fred Fransen, left, Certell Inc. CEO and official Huntington Junior College president, and Carolyn Smith, former Huntington Junior College president, sign documents to be officially acquired by SensibleSchool Inc.
Huntington Junior College is located at 900 5th Ave. in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College has been officially acquired by SensibleSchool Inc., which says it will increase courses available to students.
SensibleSchool, a subsidiary of Certell Inc., wants to implement its mission of fostering a new generation of independent thinkers at the college.
Huntington Junior College was founded in 1936 and has offered an open-admission private institution serving students from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, as well as globally.
“We’re excited about the future success of the college with their expanded program offerings and assure all of our students that we still have the same warm, caring faculty and staff in place, but there will be additional opportunities for students and for the college,” Carolyn Smith, former HJC president, said.
Smith worked at the college for 54 years.
The college is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental assistant schools in West Virginia, and it provides a program in substance abuse counseling and business management.
“We are eager to get to know people in the Huntington area. I think the critical thing about our career college is understanding what the needs are of the businesses in the community and understanding what the needs are of the community, beyond just the business community,” said Fred Fransen, Certell CEO and official HJC president. “We’re eager to reach out to listen and to understand what it is that we can do with Huntington Junior College and what can Huntington Junior College do in order to enhance life here … and then ultimately in a much broader way.”
HJC director Lake Tackett said the courses will gradually be implemented.
Fransen said he wants to first build on the things that HJC already provides, such as attracting new students for the medical and dental assistance programs and discussing program improvements with the faculty. He also said they are waiting for approval to teach business management and to create scholarship programs.
“What particularly attracted me to this college is that if you read the mission statement, it says it has a global mission,” Fransen said. “We work with people all over the country and also all over the world. We think we can bring Huntington work to the world, and bring down the world to Huntington as well.”
