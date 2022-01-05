WAYNE — According to a Tuesday update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources, a man from Wayne County has died from COVID-19 complications.
The man was 68 years old.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health recommendations and receive their vaccine or booster immediately.”
As of Jan. 4, there are currently 15,911 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths recorded since the DHHR’s last report, including the man from Wayne County, with a total of 5,361 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old woman from Jackson County, an 88-year-old woman from Ohio County and a 77-year-old man from Cabell County.
The deaths come amid indications that winter holidays and the omicron variant could cause another COVID-19 surge for West Virginia.
State officials are urging anyone who exhibits symptoms to be tested for the virus, regardless of known exposures.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available.
To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.