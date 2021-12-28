Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

LAVALETTE — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a wreck on U.S. 152 in Lavalette Monday.

At 10:41 a.m. West Virginia State Police responded to an emergency call for a fatal car accident on U.S. 152 near the Sugarwood Golf Course entrance.

William Hodge, 34 of Genoa, West Virginia was traveling north on U.S. 152 and crossed the centerline striking Molly Seidler, 37 of Huntington, West Virginia head on.

Hodge was pronounced deceased on scene.

Roadways were closed for approximately four hours with drivers having to take alternate routes to avoid clean-up of the wreck.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

