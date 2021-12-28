One dead in U.S. 152 wreck By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Dec 28, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAVALETTE — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a wreck on U.S. 152 in Lavalette Monday.At 10:41 a.m. West Virginia State Police responded to an emergency call for a fatal car accident on U.S. 152 near the Sugarwood Golf Course entrance.William Hodge, 34 of Genoa, West Virginia was traveling north on U.S. 152 and crossed the centerline striking Molly Seidler, 37 of Huntington, West Virginia head on.Hodge was pronounced deceased on scene.Roadways were closed for approximately four hours with drivers having to take alternate routes to avoid clean-up of the wreck.An investigation is active and ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead in U.S. 152 wreckSHARON FAY TOMBLINKENNETH EDWARD NOLANCole Pennington follows in father's footstepsPHYLLIS JEAN BENTLEYMURLIN CLINTON MOOREHenry Floyd "Pete" Maynard of LavaletteRaven Shy Tomblin of WayneSterling Hayes of Webbville, Ky.Prichard resident receives Buffalo High School honorary diploma Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries BENJAMIN GRANT "BENNIE" FITZPATRICK KENNETH EDWARD NOLAN Henry Floyd "Pete" Maynard of Lavalette SHARON FAY TOMBLIN PHYLLIS JEAN BENTLEY MURLIN CLINTON MOORE Connie Sue Dillon Meade of Huntington Bascom Edward Smith of Huntington Geraldine Joyce Bishop of Wayne Sterling Hayes of Webbville, Ky.