PRICHARD – One person is dead and others were transported to local hospitals after a five vehicle accident on U.S. 52.

Wayne 911 confirmed the call came in at 2:21 with reports of multiple vehicles involved in a wreck on U.S. 52, otherwise known as Tolsia Highway, near the Prichard exit.

The fatality was determined on arrival by emergency personnel and emergency helicopters were deployed to the scene for others injured.

U.S. 52 was closed for around two hours until it reopened at 4:17 p.m.

Responding agencies included Prichard, Ceredo and Kenova and Dunlow departments as well as W.Va. State Police and the Wayne County Sheriffs Department.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released, and is under investigation.

