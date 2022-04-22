One dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreck By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Apr 22, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRICHARD – One person is dead and others were transported to local hospitals after a five vehicle accident on U.S. 52.Wayne 911 confirmed the call came in at 2:21 with reports of multiple vehicles involved in a wreck on U.S. 52, otherwise known as Tolsia Highway, near the Prichard exit.The fatality was determined on arrival by emergency personnel and emergency helicopters were deployed to the scene for others injured.U.S. 52 was closed for around two hours until it reopened at 4:17 p.m.Responding agencies included Prichard, Ceredo and Kenova and Dunlow departments as well as W.Va. State Police and the Wayne County Sheriffs Department.The cause of the accident has not yet been released, and is under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreckJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEJIMMY WATTSWayne Lady Reds takes on C-KPATRICK N. CYRUSFive running for three Board of Education seatsHOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAYSpring Valley Roundup: Big fifth powers Spring Valley past PatriotsEducational plant, seed swap set for April 25PEGGY SUE FOLLOWAY Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries PATRICK N. CYRUS BETTY KITTS THOMPSON JIMMY WATTS HOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAY PAUL E. CRUM KENNETH PAUL LYCANS VIRA L. HAYES ALICE FAYE PELFREY WEBB JACKIE McGRANAHAN JESSE JOHNSON FRYE