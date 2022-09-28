WAYNE — A 24-hour reading resource is now available to Wayne County elementary school students, and curriculum specialists are encouraging students take advantage.
Wayne County Schools implemented myON, an online library available to students at any time of day or night with access to more than 7,000 books.
Elementary Curriculum Specialist Kelly Cartwright said login information should be made available to parents of students. The library could also expand its availability in the future to middle and high school students, but a set time has not been established yet.
Cartwright said no matter what type of reading students are doing, it is important to have them read to build fundamental skills as they go through school that will help them throughout life.
“If they’re, if the students are reading for 15 to 30 minutes a day, then they’ll get that growth in. We’ll see that in their reading performances,” she said.
Cartwright said along with the myON digital library, students also have access to resources on their Renaissance learning accounts through school that allows them to practice reading and comprehension skills, too.
Secondary Education Specialist Rhonda O’Neal said in middle school, students get to take their reading skills and transfer them into improving writing skills. Even using journals to write quick thoughts about their materials can be beneficial.
“I want them to read but I want them to pair it also with writing, like with a stop and jot journal,” she said. “Just writing down thoughts — and it doesn’t have to be anything in depth — but maybe writing a word they don’t know or have heard but have not seen in writing and jotting it down, it can all be beneficial.”
O’Neal said journals can also be visual, if it helps students understand and relay the information they are reading.
O’Neal and Cartwright said one of the benefits of having access to the myON digital library is that students have access to different types of books. Instead of thinking of traditional novels as the main way people read, the online library can show different forms of reading about a variety of topics.
“I feel like kids sometimes only think of books in one way, like they think they have to read a chapter book, but reading comes in so many different forms,” Cartwright said. “Some students don’t realize graphic novels, which have pictures and words, that is reading. Maybe they prefer e-books, or maybe they like the physical book in their hands, or scholastic news, all of it is reading.”
More information about myON can be found on myON.com and login information can be determined by talking to a student’s teacher.
Cartwright and O’Neal also encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s teachers for recommendations on encouraging and improving reading skills.
