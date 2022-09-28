Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A 24-hour reading resource is now available to Wayne County elementary school students, and curriculum specialists are encouraging students take advantage.

Wayne County Schools implemented myON, an online library available to students at any time of day or night with access to more than 7,000 books.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

