WAYNE — As Wayne County students return to school next week, parents have a variety of options to stay up-to-date on school work and improve educational skills at home.
Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention in Wayne County Schools, said parents of students have access to free, online resources to ensure their students are on top of their work.
There are also online resources to further education at home.
But with resources available at the fingertips of parents and students, Bowen said it can be difficult to find out what programs and websites can work best for a child.
“I think the biggest challenge sometimes is weeding through everything and sorting through everything available to you and figuring out what is most beneficial and what is maybe not as high of quality,” she said.
The most notable online school resource, Bowen said, is Schoology, where students and parents can check assignments and grades and communicate with teachers. Instructional resources such as slide shows and videos can also be uploaded by teachers.
If parents are not sure how to log into Schoology, Bowen said they can reach out to their child’s school for instructions.
Khan Academy and Kahn Academy Kids may also be used in some classrooms, with Kahn Academy Kids focusing on pre-kindergarten through second grade. Wayne County high school classes sometimes use Kahn Academy to help with preparation taking college entrance exams such as the SAT and ACT.
Resources through public organizations can also be helpful to keep students actively learning in fun ways, Bowen said. For example, PBS offers a free program that provides access to free resources and encourages learning with activities based around PBS Kids programming.
Kids ages 8-12 can find books, games and educational videos on Scholastic Kids where they can test their knowledge of different subject and practice writing skills.
Bowen said she understands that seeing a long list of resources can be overwhelming, and she encouraged parents to utilize Schoology to know the types of assignments their children are learning, and to reach out to teachers for help.
“I think that anything a parent does to help their child is better than not taking that first step,” she said. “And we always want to remind parents to reach out to their child’s teacher for suggestions and support.”
Bowen said another way students can be successful in their classes is by attending as many instructional days as possible. Bowen said she understands if children are sick, they should stay home, but it is important for students to attend school to not miss valuable instructional time.
Additional resources available online include:
WV Department of Education’s Math4Life Initiative Resources for Parents — Link_gzxqsrfx
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — This program encourages early literacy by gifting children ages 5 and under with free books received monthly via the mail. There are no requirements beyond age to qualify for this program. Parents need only go to the website and sign up (register) for their children to receive the books monthly.
West Virginia Public Library system — According to the Library Commission of West Virginia, public libraries provide public access computers, access to federal and state government information, access to a circulating collection, research assistance, social media, consumer technology training and library collection assistance.