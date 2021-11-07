Daylight Savings Time ended at 2 a.m. this morning (Sunday) with clocks being set one-hour backward, but it is also important to remember to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and other home safety items.
Households with 10-year battery-operated smoke alarms are urged to test the alarm to ensure it is still working properly.
Also, with the rising cost of heating sources such as natural gas, some people may turn to alternative heating sources. The WVSFMO remindseveryone to never use a propane heater indoors or plug a portable space heater into an extension cord, and to invest in a carbon monoxide detector to better protect homes and families.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. The NFPA provides the following guidelines for smoke alarms:
Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm,and how to respond.
Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
Smoke alarms with nonreplaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If that type of alarm chirps, that means the battery is low; replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace batteries at least once a year. If these alarms chirp, replace only the battery.
In addition to changing batteries, now is a good time to create or update a fire safety plan. Every family should have a fire safety plan, to ensure that each family member is prepared if an emergency occurs.
Anyone without a working smoke alarm can contact the WVSFMO at (304) 558-2191.