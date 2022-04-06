More than $200,000 has been raised by the Ceredo-Kenova community to get lights installed at a local field in order to create an improved and safer space for children to play.
Lisa Booth, owner of Highway Safety, Inc., said the project began one night after noticing community kids playing in the dark, and it has grown as more people realize the benefit installing lights would have on the community.
“This truly all did start because the middle school kids were practicing in the dark,” she said. “And, we were like, ‘We need lights.’ But we knew the county was not going to do it — could not do it, so we decided we had to.”
During a March 2022 Board of Education meeting, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander told the board the county had previously planned on installing lights at the Ceredo-Kenova Ward-Craycraft Fields, or the football and baseball fields, but other financial responsibilities had developed and the project was delayed without knowledge of when it would be revisited.
Alexander said the board agreed to run the wiring if funding for the actual lights could be raised elsewhere.
Booth said the goal is to reach $375,000, and while she is surprised the community has not reached its goal yet, she expects they will in the near future. She hopes to have the lights installed before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, she said.
“Our grandparents and our parents did everything for us, it’s time for us to do everything for our kids,” Booth said.
Donations are accepted at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School, located at 500 High St. in Ceredo. Principal Brian Davis said he is appreciative of anyone who contributes to the project.
Additionally, Davis said any extra funds raised for the lights will be contributed into the Ward-Craycraft Fields.
Davis went on to say the lights on the field will benefit more than just the elementary and middle school students, but it could be used for community events.
“It’s everybody’s field, it really isn’t just the elementary or the middle school field,” Davis said. “It would be great to have concerts or use it for our Autumnfest or all kinds of events from and for the community. Everybody would benefit from having lights on that field.”
Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups said he is proud of the continued dedication to the fundraising, and he is excited for the possibilities for the community upon completion of the project.
“Our communities have always been very volunteer-oriented,” he said. “And with this project, certainly the communities have come together to work toward another common goal, and I think that in the very near future we will see that goal become a reality.”