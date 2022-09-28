Grayson Assisted Living facilities abruptly evacuated residents last week at both its Lavalette and Huntington locations after the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed it plans to close in December.
According to a spokesperson from DHHR, the planned shutdown was officially reported on Sept. 19, just two days before the evacuation occurred. The owners told DHHR the facility is planning to close both locations in December.
DHHR confirmed owners Kevin Grayson and his wife reported the information to the Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification on that same date.
DHHR also confirmed notification on Sept. 21 that residents were being transferred to local hospitals due to staff not showing up for work.
In a written statement to WOWK News, Grayson said he had properly notified DHHR, resident families and all involved of the December closure.
“In taking the proper steps to notify WV OHFLAC of our intent to permanently close the facilities by December 16th, 2022. I notified Kelli Cooper, Director of OHFLAC, by email of our intent on 9/16/2022. Once OHFLAC confirmed receipt and acknowledged understanding we began notifying employees and families of residents on 9/20/2022. Our plan was always to assist residents and families in finding a proper placement and making the transition as smooth as possible,” Grayson wrote.
“Unfortunately, late yesterday, we were notified by employees at our Lavalette location that the employees were walking off the job and forcing our doors to close prematurely.”
Grayson did not respond to HD Media requests for comment.
Wayne County 911 Director BJ Willis said Wayne County dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, from an employee of Grayson Assisted Living Facility Inc., on W.Va. 75 in Lavalette, requesting nonemergency transport for the 12-14 Wayne County residents.
Of those residents, 10 were transported by a multi-passenger van with mutual aid from Cabell County to surrounding hospitals including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.
Residents from the Huntington location with the same owner were also transported from the company location the same day.
Willis and Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry both said they were not given much information on the reason for the call, but helped organize the transports.
Grayson Assisted Living Facility is a family-owned facility, the motto for which is “We Stay Small … To Care for Them All.”