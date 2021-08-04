Fair season officially kicked off Saturday with the Wayne County Fair Pageant, where little misses and misters from babies to teens engaged in some friendly competition for awards.
Josie Parsley was crowned Pre-Teen Miss, Emma Phelps was crowned Teen Miss and Haylee Christian was crowned Miss Wayne County Fair and will go on to compete at the state level in the future.
In the male divisions, Eric Rhett Maynard was crowned Toddler Mister and Rhett Allen Hunter was crowned Mini Mister.
For the Baby Miss title, aged 0-11 months, Lila LeMaster took home the crown while Kynleigh Grace Epling won Toddler Miss, for ages 12-23 months.
Mini Miss, females aged two- and three-years-old, had the most contestants, with Violet LeMaster was pronounced Most Beautiful and and also took home the title of Mini Miss.
Remington Hammock was crowned Tiny Miss, for females aged four and five.
In the Little Miss division, aged six- to nine-years-old, Eva Paisley Mounts took home the title, and was also deemed Most Beautiful.
The fair opens to the public today with a little something for everyone, according to Assistant Director of the Wayne County WVU Extension Service office Julie Tritz.
Vendors and exhibits will also be available during the fair.
Opening night will include a welcome ceremony featuring Robert Thompson at 5:30 p.m. followed by contemporary Christian performers Painted Skies hitting the stage as part of the ELM Entertainment Series at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Bluegrass performer Bobby Maynard will be performing a student concert at 5 p.m. and another concert at 7:30 p.m.
The 4-H Livestock Show and Auction will begin at 6 p.m., and the rides at Camden Park will also start at 6.
Gates will open at noon Friday, with rides starting at 1 p.m. Children’s games will be available during the afternoon and evening leading up to a performance by Walter DeBarr.
On the final fair day, gates will open and rides will begin at noon.
An ELM Entertainment Series open mic competition will also be available with winners competing at 5 p.m. Children’s games will be available again throughout the afternoon, and the fair will close out with another performance by Rock with Yesteryear.