20220731-hdc-scholarships

From left are Lance West, vice president for development; Asad Salem, of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; Salem’s wife, Ghada Hamad, who teaches at Huntington High School; and Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — A couple has established two scholarships at Marshall University in the names of their children.

Dr. Asad Salem and his wife, Ghada Hamad, established the Zaynab Salem Scholarship, named for their daughter. The scholarship will support first-generation college students studying mechanical engineering at Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

