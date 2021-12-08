HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently awarded 56 nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State with grants totaling $840,859 through its Healthy Communities Initiative.
The Healthy Communities Initiative supports funding requests up to $50,000 that address health-related challenges, such as chronic disease management, behavioral health and food insecurity, throughout the Foundation’s 20-county focus area in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Grants support programming needs for the continuation or enhancement of existing projects, the development of new projects and projects that improve the organization’s internal capacity to work effectively.
“Our Foundation is inspired by the passion of these organizations and their commitment to improving the health of people in our communities,” said Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “We are especially grateful for their resiliency and ability to continue providing vital services given the challenges of the pandemic. These nonprofits have worked tirelessly to meet increased needs of the community while facing reduced donations and loss of volunteers and staff. We are so pleased to partner with these amazing organizations.”
The following organizations received Fall 2021 Healthy Communities grants:
WEST VIRGINIA: Advocate House; American Heart Association; Arts in Action; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State; Bob Burdette Center; Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind; Camp Appalachia; Charleston Thunder Sled Hockey; Children’s Home Society of West Virginia; CONTACT Huntington; Ebenezer Medical Outreach; Family Resource Center of the Huntington WV Housing Authority; Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State; HAWC Foundation; Huntington First Church of the Nazarene; Inspiring Dreams Network; JDRF; Kanawha Valley Home; Lily’s Place; Manna Meal; Marshall University Research Corporation; Midian Leadership Project; Rea of Hope; ReBUILD; Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia; Regional Family Resource Network; Religious Coalition for Community Renewal; Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church; The Education Alliance; Think Kids; Unlimited Future; Wayne County Community Services Organization; West Virginia Health Right; WV Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association.
OHIO: Adult Advocacy Centers; Community Mission Outreach; Impact Prevention/Tri-State Family Connection; RLB Ministries/Backpack Buddies; Square One GJM; Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund; Wings of Hope.
KENTUCKY: Aspire! Conservatory of Fine & Performing Arts; Big Sandy Area Community Action Program; Floyd County Homeless Shelter Inc.; Floyd County Senior Citizens; God’s Appalachian Partnership; God’s Pantry Food Bank; Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen; Hand in Hand Ministries; Haven of Rest Family Ministries; Helping Hands of Greenup County; Hope’s Place; Pathways; Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky; St. Vincent Mission; Spina Bifida Coalition of Cincinnati.
For more information about the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org.