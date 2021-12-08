WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education was met with standing room only at its last meeting conducted on Nov. 30 as parents and community members gave opinions against mandated masks in schools.
The most common issue discussed by speakers at the meeting was asking the board to give parents and students a choice on whether to wear the mask or not. Some speakers said they understood not everyone had the same beliefs as them when it comes to safety from the COVID-19 pandemic, but people should be given an option.
“I asked for a choice and not just for things to be the way I think they should because I understand that not everyone thinks the way that I do,” said concerned parent Natasha Stiltner. “And there are parents who feel that they do want a mask on their child and that makes them feel safe. That’s what’s best for their family and I respect that. I just ask to be respected in return in making the choice for my child and what I feel like is good for her health mentally and physically.”
Speakers ranged from local veterans to registered nurses, and some individuals presented data from new sources and research studies to try to persuade the board to make masks in schools optional.
Parent Tranae Mathis told board members she did not want masks in schools because 99.99% of children survive COVID-19, the masks cause buildups of bacteria and there is little difference between schools who require masks and schools who do not.
Mathis said even though the schools are supposedly following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines but not following them in the way that masks should be sanitized.
“The CDC recommends that the masks that we wear these cloth masks should be washed with soap and water daily. We all know that the majority of students are not getting their face masks washed daily,” Mathis said. “Proper mask wearing also includes washing your hands anytime you take off the mask and immediately after putting the mask on and it also means not touching the mask while you’re wearing it. we all can agree that in an elementary school setting it would be absurd to expect this from the adults, let alone the class full of kindergarteners.”
Board of Education meeting guidelines prohibit the board to respond to speakers during the meeting, but board members are allowed to discuss and reach out to speakers to offer a response after the meeting has concluded.
An unidentified male addressed the board informally after six other people finished speaking and warned the board that the number of individuals who attend and protest the mask mandate in schools will only grow if they do not change the guidelines. He also said if no changes are made, the community will remember it when it is time to vote for board members.
“All six of you are at serious risk of losing the job you very much like because this room is going to grow and grow and grow and we know when the next election is,” the male said.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said after the meeting that he believes the longer COVID-19 concerns exist, the more people will become fatigued with following the guidelines. Despite this, he said, he believes the board will continue with the current standard that masks are required when the county is in orange or red on the DHHR COVID-19 metrics map in order to remain consistent and keep individuals safe.
“I perfectly understand people have different opinions on whether masks should be worn in schools or not,” Alexander said. “I think it’s something the board is sensitive to and is listening to, but at the same time, we rely on our health department officials and we rely on state officials to tell us what are the best health conditions that we can provide and right now that recommendation is that the masks are kept on.”