LAVALETTE — Lavalette Elementary students are heading to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in May after students and community members came together to raise more than half of the funds necessary through a schoolwide “penny war.”
Lavalette Principal Allison Brewer said students participated in a penny war that allowed for sabotage in order to raise money for buses, admission tickets and more.
While she thought the fundraiser would only contribute a fraction of the money needed, she was shocked when the total came to $2,270.75.
“I want to thank the Lavalette community for pulling together and helping us,” Brewer said. “I never dreamed that it would be that successful. I thought we would make a couple hundred dollars to maybe pay for a bus or two, but I never dreamed that half the trip would be paid for.”
Brewer said the school and local parents wanted to make the trip cost as little as possible, or free if possible, through different fundraising opportunities.
Brewer said the idea came from local parent Hillary Harris, and allowed students to bring in pennies and dollar bills to be positive contributions to their own classroom jugs. Silver coins could be used to sabotage other classrooms’ total earnings.
Brewer said of the 12 participating classrooms, only five came out with “positive” earnings due to the amount of silver coins. Special education teacher Claudette Ellis had the winning class, where her nine students raised $118.75 after all subtractions were calculated.
Ellis said the students had a great time, and some have already asked if they can have the fundraiser again. Ellis said her classroom would try to sabotage other classrooms with a large number of silver coins at a time, while her classroom was not greatly hindered by the silver coins.
“They were just excited to go and do it. The students had the best time,” she said. “And they really wanted to sabotage my room, but they would only bring a nickel or a dime at a time and other students would take chunks of change to the other classrooms.”
Brewer said Bailey Smith’s fourth-grade class technically ended the war with the most money in their jar, coming out at $246.55. Due to the silver coins, though, Brewer said, the class’s “positive” total only came out to $39.05.
Emma Williams, 10, is in Smith’s class and said she enjoyed the penny war, and she is excited to hopefully participate again in the future. During the week, Williams decided to start sabotaging at one end of the school and work her way through to make sure she got everyone.
“Well, I sabotaged everyone,” she said. “I started with the kindergarten and first grade, then I went down through second grade and then I sabotaged all the other classes.”
Brewer said with the funding from the penny war, and with roughly $600 raised through their Valentine’s Day grams earlier in the year, buses and most of admission costs have been covered.
Brewer said the goal is to reach about $4,100 so they can include a free dinner on the way back from the zoo and T-shirts and cinch sacks for students.
Lavalette Elementary is currently fundraising with Rada Cutlery, and final purchases are due Friday. Additionally, Lavalette Elementary is hosting a Meet the Candidates at 6 p.m. Friday, during which community members can meet those running for local offices in May.
The Meet the Candidates event is free for entry, but attendees can pay $5 for a dinner and will be able to participate in raffles for themed baskets with prizes related to movie nights, scented items, gift cards and more.