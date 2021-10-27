Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — An Animal Trick-or-Treat was hosted Sunday by the Cabell Wayne Huntington Animal Shelter Endowment Group at Miller School Park in Huntington.

Donations were accepted during the event for the endowment, the purpose of which is to have a continuous income stream for the shelter.

To donate to the fund, mail to Foundation for the Tri-State Community, P.O. Box 7392, Huntington, WV 25779, indicating the Shelter Endowment in the memo line.

— Wayne County News

