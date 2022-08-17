Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Steve Morris plays pickleball on Wednesday at the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center. Morris qualified for the national tournament next year in Pittsburgh.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

KENOVA — Pickleball might sound like a game kids made up in the backyard with a jar of Vlasics.

It’s anything but, however, as a dozen local players qualified for the 2023 National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh. They made the games by finishing in the top four earlier this summer at the state tournament in Charleston.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

