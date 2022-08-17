KENOVA — Pickleball might sound like a game kids made up in the backyard with a jar of Vlasics.
It’s anything but, however, as a dozen local players qualified for the 2023 National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh. They made the games by finishing in the top four earlier this summer at the state tournament in Charleston.
“It’s a big deal,” said Steve Morris, one of the qualifiers. “Charleston held all this. People flew in from other states to try to get a qualifying spot.”
Cam Brown and Chris Legrow won gold medals in men’s singles. Ken Pemberton and Morris took silver. Mindy Backus made it with a fourth-place finish in women’s singles. Backus and longtime Marshall University coach and administrator Linda Holmes took the silver in women’s doubles.
Fritz Leichner and Morris joined Mike Bentley and Jeff Pursell in taking silver in men’s doubles in their respective age divisions. Brown and Legrow won bronze, as did Kenny Clemons and Pastor Joplin.
Backus and Pemberton won gold and Bentley and Holmes silver in 55-59 mixed doubles. Pemberton and Holmes also won silver in 65-69 doubles, as players may play down an age group. Sherry Munsey and Purcell won bronze. Chris and Dawn Legrow placed fourth.
Eight of the 12 players belong to both the Ceredo and Huntington pickleball clubs. Pemberton heads the Huntington group, Billups the Ceredo club.
“Ken Pemberton gives lessons in the Huntington group and Dallas Adkins gives beginner lessons in the Ceredo group,” Morris said. “Everybody gets along.”
Morris said he likes the game, in part, because it can be played by children or seniors, beginners or professionals.
“It blends the ages,” Morris said. “You can be 18 or 80. One of the best women’s players in the world is 14 — Anna Lee Waters. It blends all walks of life. You can have a lawyer and a laborer playing and everyone is the same.”
The game features a paddle similar to a racquetball racquet and a ball that resembles a Wiffleball. One tennis court is large enough for two pickleball courts. The game combines tennis and ping pong.
Morris said the sport is inexpensive compared to many others, with racquets costing as little at $40 or as much as $330.
Morris, a Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, native who coached and was principal in Cabell and Wayne counties, said players may participate at any level. The coach of Cabell Midland’s 1997 state championship team said his competitive vinegar flows, but people also play just for fun and exercise.
Notable pickleball players include former Marshall University football coach Bobby Pruett, former West Virginia University football coach Don Nehlen, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and NBC Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
“It’s exploded in the last five or six years,” Morris said, adding he was jarred by pickleball’s popularity. “I went to Charleston for my first tournament. It was for childhood cancer. People flew in from Florida and everywhere. They came from eight states.”
One who didn’t play in the Senior Games was former Ceredo-Kenova athlete Todd Watts. Morris said Watts is a terrific player.
“He didn’t get to play in this and it broke my heart for him,” Morris said of Watts. “There’s a really good chance he would have qualified. He had COVID. He has taught me so much.”
Watts taught Morris technique and terminology. The game features “bangers,” players who hit the ball hard. Higher-level players, though, learn that the bread and butter at crunch time is finesse moves, called “dinking,” essential in the “kitchen,” an area near the net.
“You come up to the kitchen, but you can’t come up to the kitchen unless the ball bounces in the kitchen,” Morris said with a chuckle. “It’s like popcorn popping. You have to learn to slow it down.”
Apparently there’s no slowing the popularity of pickleball. Ceredo has four new courts next to the middle school and an indoor court at the senior citizen’s center. Morris said people play at the Huntington YMCA. Barboursville and Ritter parks feature courts.
“You can go any evening around here and get in a match,” Morris said.