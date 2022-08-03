Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks during a dedication ceremony for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on April 4, 2016, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County, Ky.
Plans are underway to install a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Board approved a motion last month to support Hershel “Woody” Williams’ last project — the installation of a Gold Star Families Memorial that faces the Memorial Arch between Memorial Boulevard and 11th Street West in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood.
The local hero’s plan is finally being put in motion.
Williams was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II up until his death last month.
The Woody Williams Foundation had the initial goal of establishing a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Williams’ home state, West Virginia, with the goal of paying tribute to the families of U.S. soldiers who never returned home. Williams then took on the mission of establishing a monument in as many communities as possible in all U.S. states and territories.
Placing a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument across from Huntington’s Memorial Arch was one of Williams’ last requests, said Dan Ferguson, a Cabell County magistrate.
Ferguson said the project is expected to take six months to a year to complete and he anticipates it will cost around $80,000.
This project includes the installation of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, roughly 15 feet wide, 6 feet tall and 15 inches thick, near the houses along Memorial Boulevard and facing the Memorial Arch.
Ferguson said part of the plan is also installing benches and lights for families to appreciate the memorial and to create a “memorial setting.”
Plans have been made to install a new tree line in addition to the memorial. The tree line will start at 11th Avenue and cross to Memorial Boulevard to act as a fence against the homes across from the Memorial Arch and define the park area.
Ferguson said a committee is being put together from members of the Southside Alliance, which will collect donations to fund the project through the Woody Williams Foundation.
“A lot of people are motivated to make this happen,” he said.
Ferguson said the target date for this project to be completed is Memorial Day or Veterans Day in 2023.