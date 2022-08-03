Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Board approved a motion last month to support Hershel “Woody” Williams’ last project — the installation of a Gold Star Families Memorial that faces the Memorial Arch between Memorial Boulevard and 11th Street West in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood.

The local hero’s plan is finally being put in motion.

Recommended for you