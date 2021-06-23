Kids enjoyed inflatable bouncy houses, relay races and more during the Playmates Preschools and Child Development Centers’ summer kick-off event Friday.
After an inconsistent year of kids being in and out of in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amy Wagoner, 21st Century after school project coordinator, said the event was a great way to start the summer and let kids know life is getting back to normal.
“I think everybody’s just ready for a sense of normalcy and to get back out there,” Wagoner said. “So, this is our kick-off to summer to say, ‘welcome back’ and let them know we’re happy to have them.”
While the Playmates locations were open throughout the year while taking COVID-19 precautions, adding multiple location’s students did not allow for all to see their friends.
The Playmates summer programs welcomed students aged 5-12 from Cabell, Wayne, Lawrence and Lloyd counties.
The summer kick-off event gave children a chance to play together and make new friends and it seemed like the kids were having a great time, Wagoner said.
“Everybody’s excited — the kids, the parents, the staff are happy to have the kids back,” she said. “Everyone is smiling and they all seem to be having a great time so we’re ready for the summer programs to start back up.”
Children could race through a bouncy house obstacle course, go down a slide or simply enjoy jumping. Some kids chose to play kickball while others participated in sack races and tug of war.
The children were also giving a form of stamp card where they would go to a station and get signatures after they participated in the activity. Students who completed all of the activities received small prizes.
Jeanette Barker, executive director and founder of Playmates, said the summer programs began this past week, which is a good opportunity for students to stay engaged in STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, arts and math, activities during the summer while also enjoying fun field trips.
“What they do is, in the morning, they do their STEAM activities, like with Lego robotics, coding, science and all the STEAM activities, which they have some literacy and math stuff too,” she said. “And then in the afternoon we do community field trips.”
With trips varying from the pool to going to Camden Park and other activities in between, Barker said the programs keep the children busy with fun activities.