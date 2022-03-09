WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plea hearing has been set for a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Derrick Evans, 36, is set to enter a plea at 2:30 p.m. March 18 by U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. {span}Lamberth{/span}, according to a notice filed in the case last week. A previous plea hearing had been set for last month, but was postponed.
According to an information filed in federal court last month, Evans is expected to plead guilty to civil disorder, which calls for a sentence of up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The investigation into Evans started Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington after live-streamed videos surfaced showing Evans pushing forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” in support of former President Donald Trump, causing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying presidential election results.
FBI agents referred to Evans’ livestream in the initial criminal complaint against him.
He had initially been indicted on misdemeanors, but an indictment handed up in June added a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, but the information would trump the previous charges filed.
Evans was elected to the House of Delegates from Wayne County in November 2020, but he resigned following his arrest at home by federal agents investigating him.
