There are plenty of events left to celebrate the fall season in Wayne County and the Tri-State area.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News

HUNTINGTON — As the fall proceeds, so do the opportunities to attend events to celebrate the season and the Halloween holiday.

Kicking off this Thursday is the much anticipated yearly C-K AutumnFest on Oct. 21. Events will take place Oct. 21-30 with this year’s festival including a pageant, parade, car show, tractor show, bake-off, canning competition, a “PumpkinBall” (pickleball) tournament and more.

