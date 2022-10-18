HUNTINGTON — As the fall proceeds, so do the opportunities to attend events to celebrate the season and the Halloween holiday.
Kicking off this Thursday is the much anticipated yearly C-K AutumnFest on Oct. 21. Events will take place Oct. 21-30 with this year’s festival including a pageant, parade, car show, tractor show, bake-off, canning competition, a “PumpkinBall” (pickleball) tournament and more.
Home decorating and business scarecrow contests are already in process, with the deadline to submit ending Tuesday.
Here is a look at what the C-K Autumnfest will feature for 2022:
PumpkinBall (Pickle ball) Tournament
Where: Paul T. Billups Park
When: Oct. 21-22
Rain Date: Oct. 23
Cruise-In
Where: Ceredo Plaza
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rain Date: Oct. 29
Tractor show
Where: Mitch Stadium
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rain Date: Oct. 29
PLAZA ACTIVITIES
Where: Ceredo Plaza
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rain Date: Oct. 29
GREAT SCARECROW HUNT
Where: Ceredo-Kenova area
When: Week of October 24
Follow the C-K AutumnFest Facebook Page throughout the week of October 24 to get clues for the Great Scarecrow Hunt. Solve the riddles, win prizes!
PARADE
Where: Ceredo-Kenova
When: Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.
FOOD VENDORS
When: Beginning Oct. 27
Visit The Pumpkin House and take your pick from a variety of delicious treats from around the Tri-State area!
ARTS & CRAFT SHOW
Where: C-K Community Center
When: Friday, Oct. 28, from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BAKE-OFF
Where: C-K Community Center
When: Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
CANNING COMPETITION
Where: C-K Community Center
When: Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
The main attraction of the C-K Autumnfest is the Pumpkin House ran by Ric Griffith which will begin the week of Oct. 21 and be fully on display by Friday, Oct. 28.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Dunlow Community Center will host a free fall fun event for children on Friday, Oct. 21 ,from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HUNTINGTON
Huntington and Cabell County’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Cabell County Public Library’s Adult Services is hosting a Halloween Costume Contest from Monday, Oct. 24, to Saturday, Oct. 29, during library hours at the main branch. Adult Services will give an award to the best adult Halloween costume. Attire can be worn at the Bolt for Books: 5K for Literacy race, Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. in Ritter Park, or at the main library the week before the holiday. Names will be entered into a prize drawing, which will be held on Halloween.
The Safety Town Safe Trick or Treat is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Huntington Police and Fire departments are taking donations of sealed candy bags until the event. Donations can be dropped off at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., or at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GHPRD’s Halloween Candy Cane Drop is Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ritter Park. Mayo Tree Company will dump hundreds of pounds of candy. Other activities will include a “Touch-A-Truck,” inflatables, face painting and more. While entry for the candy drop is free, other activities may incur an extra cost. The candy drop times are ages 5 and under, noon; ages 6-12, 12:30 p.m.; and all-inclusive drop at 1 p.m.
Central City businesses and community groups in the neighborhood will host activities for All Hallows West on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. Some activities will begin earlier in the day.
The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Mountwest Community and Technical College will present the 30th annual Safe Trick or Treat next to the Cabell County Courthouse, between 4th and 5th avenues. The event is on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
BARBOURSVILLE
Barboursville’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
MILTON
Milton’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
ASHLAND
Join the Paramount Arts Center on Halloween, at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, for “Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure!” The Paramount says, “’Sugar Skull!’ is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect Fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike.”
Tickets are on sale at ParamountArtsCenter.com and range from $15 to $25.