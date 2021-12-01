Police Blotter: Four booked at Western Regional Jail since Nov. 22 By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Dec 1, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Four people were arrested by police in Wayne County and booked in The Western Regional Jail from the dates Nov. 22 to Nov. 29.The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:Jasmine Irene Mullins, 25, was booked on Nov. 23 for a possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charge.Verna Lee Vaughn, 42, was booked on Nov. 27 for false reporting of an emergency.Cody Travis Wilson, 29, was booked on Nov. 25 for as a fugitive from justice.Tabitha Wyrick, 35, was booked on Nov. 27 for possession with the intent to deliver and possible other charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJames "Lee" Reeves of WayneJames Paul "Jamie" Dillon of WaynePolice Blotter: Twelve arrested in Wayne County from Nov. 1-222021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Canaan FosterTwelvepole Trading Post celebrates a year on Small Business SaturdayJohn Robert Ross of WayneChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkCommission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaRobert Lee "Bob" Napier of HuntingtonMexican restaurant, City Mission distribute free meals for Thanksgiving ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington John Robert Ross of Wayne James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne Rebecca Ann Preece Thompson of Louisa, Ky. James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow