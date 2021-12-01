Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four people were arrested by police in Wayne County and booked in The Western Regional Jail from the dates Nov. 22 to Nov. 29.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Jasmine Irene Mullins, 25, was booked on Nov. 23 for a possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charge.

Verna Lee Vaughn, 42, was booked on Nov. 27 for false reporting of an emergency.

Cody Travis Wilson, 29, was booked on Nov. 25 for as a fugitive from justice.

Tabitha Wyrick, 35, was booked on Nov. 27 for possession with the intent to deliver and possible other charges.

