HUNTINGTON — Twelve people were arrested by police in Wayne County and booked in The Western Regional Jail from the dates Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Albert Alan Adkins, 51, was booked on 11/5/2021 for conspiracy to commit burglary charges.

Christopher William Artrip, 41, was booked on 11/10/2021 for no motor vehicle registration, driving on revoked license and fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

illy Joe Farmer, 33, was booked on 11/16/2021 for strangulation and an outstanding warrant.

Hunter Blake Hale, 19, was booked on 11/8/2021 for grand larceny and assault.

Tommy Dewey Jackson, 43, was booked 11/17/2021 for obstruction.

Tiffany Diane Johnson, 39, was booked on 11/22/2021 for two warrants for arrest.

Jerrod Mckinney, 41, was booked on 11/18/2021 for being a fugitive from justice.

Erik Mull, 32, was booked on 11/17/2021 for delivery of a controlled substance.

Richard Bradley Pennington, 29, was booked on 11/5/2021 for warrant charges.

John Jerrod Riggs, 44, was booked on 11/18/2021 on an outstanding warrant.

Kayla Marie Salyers, 27, was booked on 11/1/2021 for uttering, possession with intent ti deliver, forgery and fugitive from justice.

Brodie M. Taylor, 20, was booked on 11/16/2021 for being a fugitive from justice.

