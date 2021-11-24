Police Blotter: Twelve arrested in Wayne County from Nov. 1-22 By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Twelve people were arrested by police in Wayne County and booked in The Western Regional Jail from the dates Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:Albert Alan Adkins, 51, was booked on 11/5/2021 for conspiracy to commit burglary charges.Christopher William Artrip, 41, was booked on 11/10/2021 for no motor vehicle registration, driving on revoked license and fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others.illy Joe Farmer, 33, was booked on 11/16/2021 for strangulation and an outstanding warrant.Hunter Blake Hale, 19, was booked on 11/8/2021 for grand larceny and assault.Tommy Dewey Jackson, 43, was booked 11/17/2021 for obstruction.Tiffany Diane Johnson, 39, was booked on 11/22/2021 for two warrants for arrest.Jerrod Mckinney, 41, was booked on 11/18/2021 for being a fugitive from justice.Erik Mull, 32, was booked on 11/17/2021 for delivery of a controlled substance.Richard Bradley Pennington, 29, was booked on 11/5/2021 for warrant charges.John Jerrod Riggs, 44, was booked on 11/18/2021 on an outstanding warrant.Kayla Marie Salyers, 27, was booked on 11/1/2021 for uttering, possession with intent ti deliver, forgery and fugitive from justice.Brodie M. Taylor, 20, was booked on 11/16/2021 for being a fugitive from justice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRonnie Fitch of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky.2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Cayden NapierNew restaurant to bring variety of flavors to WayneKimberly Bowen: Cabell Huntington workers have lost faith in their employerAnna Marion Muncy of DunlowEugene Dale "Blue" Meddings of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of CrumPatsy Marcum Dowell of CrumDoris Lee Farley of East LynnNew Dollar General opens in Town of WayneWayne woman admits fraud in Medicaid case ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow Ronnie Fitch of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky. Marybelle Kenneda of Wayne Doris Lee Farley of East Lynn Eugene Dale "Blue" Meddings of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Crum Patsy Marcum Dowell of Crum Ada Belle Akers LeMaster of Spartanburg, South Carolina Elizabeth Thompson Simpson of Huntington Ted J. Asbury of Barboursville Crystal Adkins of Lavalete