HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man was cited Wednesday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston for having a loaded handgun.
Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets, with one in the chamber.
A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and local police were called to the area.
According to the TSA, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the issue. The gun was confiscated, and the man was cited on weapon charges.
“Our officers continue to be focused and vigilant to ensure that no weapons of any type are able to be carried onto a flight,” TSA Federal Security Director for West Virginia John C. Allen said in a news release. “It is the responsibility of owners of firearms to know where their firearm is at all times and know the proper way to transport it for a flight. It is an important part of being a responsible gun owner. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”
TSA has reported four guns found at Yeager Airport this year.
In a separate incident, a man suspected of drug charge was arrested in Dunlow and Crum area after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
Police say 50 grams of Heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine were seized on a traffic stop located between Dunlow and Crum.
Wilbert ‘Frankie’ Hatcher, of Williamson, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.
In Marrowbone, a suspect was arrested for five felony drug warrants, according to police.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
King is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered.
Harmon ‘Odell’ Whitt is also wanted from this investigation.
If anyone has information where he can be located contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378 or Wayne County 911.