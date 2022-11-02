Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man was cited Wednesday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston for having a loaded handgun.

Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets, with one in the chamber.

