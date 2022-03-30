Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats Wayne County News Mar 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adkins Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — Police are searching for a man accused of making terroristic threats against Wayne County officials.West Virginia State Police said they were contacted by a Wayne County magistrate Friday in reference to a terroristic threat sent by text message Thursday.The suspect, Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of threatening to shoot a Wayne County magistrate and any law enforcement officer who attempts to arrest him.Adkins is also wanted on unrelated charges of strangulation and domestic battery, but since Adkins has yet to be arraigned, those case documents are not yet released.West Virginia State Police said Adkins’ whereabouts are unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information on Adkins’ location is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-272-5131. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County Commission candidate: Travis Thompson (R)Dollar General coming to RadnorCivil charges dropped against those in bus garage theft investigationRUBY J. WATTSWayne County Commission candidate: Doug Reynolds (R)Wayne County Board of Education District 4 candidate: Johnita JacksonFort Gay man signs with Nashville labelPILAR A. HARRISONWayne County Board of Education District 2 candidate: Dennis C. AshworthWILLIAM E. HARDIN ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries ABBY RANDALL CLARK RUBY J. WATTS WILLIAM E. HARDIN PILAR A. HARRISON MICHAEL JOE KENDALL TROY DELL STALEY WOODROW “WOODY” QUEEN MICHAEL WADE MATHIS JANET I. HANSHAW JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY