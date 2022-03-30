Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Police are searching for a man accused of making terroristic threats against Wayne County officials.

West Virginia State Police said they were contacted by a Wayne County magistrate Friday in reference to a terroristic threat sent by text message Thursday.

The suspect, Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of threatening to shoot a Wayne County magistrate and any law enforcement officer who attempts to arrest him.

Adkins is also wanted on unrelated charges of strangulation and domestic battery, but since Adkins has yet to be arraigned, those case documents are not yet released.

West Virginia State Police said Adkins’ whereabouts are unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on Adkins’ location is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-272-5131.

