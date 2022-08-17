Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — While planning for the 100th year of Nation Fire Prevention Week in October, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the 2022 Fire Safety Poster Contest.

One winner of the annual contest will be awarded the cover page of a calendar, will be featured in Fire Prevention Month of October and will be fire marshal for a day. The other winners’ work will be displayed inside the calendar for the other months of the year.

Recommended for you