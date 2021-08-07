WAYNE — Prestera Center debuted its new, bigger location in Wayne County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, and the CEO said she is excited to be able to better serve the community.
“For the last 36 years, we’ve been part of this county,” said CEO Lisa Zappia. “Since then, we’ve been engaged in this county, and we’ve been adding services so much so that we outgrew that building and we needed more space.”
The new location is at 203 Kenova Ave., just down the street from the old location, but has more space in order to provide more and better-quality services, Zappia said.
Zappia said there was a lot of planning and hard work put into renovating the former Valley Health building, but she hopes people look to it as a new space with a bright future.
The new Prestera Center officially opened Monday, and Zappia said they are always looking for new clients.
Providing services related to substance abuse recovery, behavioral health counseling, parenting classes and more, Zappia said they can help people throughout all stages of life.
Prestera Center was founded in 1967 and serves eight counties and has a variety of outpatient programs for those in need.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with representatives Alex Vaughn and Ben Spurlock from the offices of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., respectively.
Each representative highlighted the quality work provided by Prestera Centers throughout the state, and Capito’s statement included hopes for people to seek the help they need.
“Thanks to the hard work and the dedication from the team at Prestera, individuals living in rural areas across our state are able to get the treatment they need and begin the road to recovery close to home,” the statement read. “Let this facility serve as a welcoming place for patients in need of care as well as serving as a flagship model for substance abuse treatment and behavioral health facilities across the state.”
The center, officially named the Prestera Wayne Karen Yost Center, is named after former CEO Karen Yost, who retired in February after nine years serving the center. Zappia described Yost as a dedicated and openhearted woman who was a crucial part of the acquisition of the building and the services they have provided over the years.
A plaque in Yost’s honor was revealed and will be displayed inside the building.
A full list of services can be found on the Prestera Center website.