WAYNE — An elementary school teacher presented how she incorporates hands-on and visual learning curriculum in her classroom to the Wayne County Board of Education during its meeting Monday.
Board members heard from Prichard Elementary School teacher April Fitzpatrick during a regular meeting Monday, Sept. 12, regarding Project Lead the Way (PLTW) assignments her students have completed or are working through.
The regularly scheduled board meeting for Sept. 13 was moved to Monday, Sept. 12 due to the Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year Ceremony taking place in Charleston Tuesday evening, after The Wayne County News press time. Buffalo Middle School science teacher Sarah Bailey is a finalist for the 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Fitzpatrick told the board how her third, fourth and fifth grade students are building simple and compound machines, crafting models and even learning about a variety of subjects through watching “The Magic School Bus” in their science classes to get hands-on, auditory and visual learning exercises.
With “The Magic School Bus,” Fitzpatrick said the students have a chance to watch short videos focused on planets, how plants grow, different ecosystems and more before reviewing the content and creating their own projects based on the topics.
When discussing summative assessments in science for fifth and eighth graders, Fitzpatrick said the fifth grade students are tested on skills they learn throughout elementary school.
“PLTW isn’t just, “Oh, I’m going to donate 20 minutes to this here and there, or whatever,” she said. “You have three activities that really shows background knowledge and then builds the content, and then at the end, you have a problem and a project that you have to apply the content that you learn.”
Curriculum and intervention coordinator Tonji Bowen said Project Lead the Way is beneficial for these students because while learning science, they are also incorporating reading, writing and math.
Bowen said students using the Project Lead the Way curriculum are showing progress, which can be seen through the 2021-22 General Summative Assessments.
Fifty-six percent of Prichard Elementary School fifth graders were deemed proficient in science according to assessment scores, compared to the district’s average of 31% and the state’s average of 30%.
In other business:
John Waugaman, director of elementary/middle schools and alternative school for Wayne County Schools, was suspended without pay Sept. 1-2. The cause for the suspension is unknown, as Alexander said he and the board do not comment on personnel matters.
Alexander asked the board to consider expanding recognitions that take place during the annual Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year ceremonies. Alexander said he would like to include recognition of student services employees, such as counselors and social workers, and have a category specifically for new teachers, or teachers who have been teaching for three years or less. No official decisions were made during Monday’s meeting, and more information will be made available in the future.
COVID-19 policies have slightly changed, and students who test positive for coronavirus are now required to provide two negative antigen tests, instead of previously being required to provide one, upon their return to school after five days if they do not wish to wear a mask for days 6-10. The full COVID-19 policy for Wayne County Schools can be found on the district’s website.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the Board of Education Office.
