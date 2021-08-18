Proceeding with care and consideration of the plethora of academic and social challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Board of Education saw Wednesday that student proficiency in math, English and science declined from 2019 to 2021.
Student proficiency declined for students in every grade in every subject from 2019, with the largest drop overall occurring in math proficiency, according to the data released Wednesday morning.
In Wayne County, new results showed 38% of students were proficient in reading, while 25% were in math and 22% were in science.
Those results show a drop from the 2019 school year, where 49% had tested proficient in reading and 41% in math. That leaves the district with a 11% drop in reading and 16% drop in math.
At the high school level, which is reflected by the test scores of students in the 11th grade, individual schools saw varying results in comparison with the countywide numbers.
Wayne High School went from 40% proficiency in reading to 49%, a rise in percentages, but saw a drop from 16% to 11% proficiency in math.
Spring Valley High School went from 51% proficiency in reading to 46% and 19% to 15% proficiency in math.
Tolsia High School went from 46% proficiency in reading to 34% and 12% to 8% proficiency in math.
On the elementary level, the southern most school, Crum PreK-8 dropped from 45% to 32% proficiency in reading and 38% to 15% in math.
On the northern end of the county, Kellogg Elementary recorded drops from 57% to 36% in reading and 69% to 50% in math.
Education officials and board members at the state level received the information during the state Board of Education meeting in Charleston, where the board also adopted a policy waiving, in part, academic requirements to participate in extracurricular activities.
Board members and officials said Wednesday one test on one day does not measure the full potential of students, teachers and schools, particularly with the challenges they had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The state tests students in grades 3 through 8 and again in 11th grade. Statewide and in all tested grades, 40% of students were proficient in reading last year. That is, they met or exceeded state standards. About 28% were proficient in math, and 28% in science.
Testing was not done in the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic. In 2018-19, 46% were proficient in reading, 39% in math and 33% in science.
These numbers measuring academic achievement in our schools are sufficiently disheartening, even if they were expected. When you drill down to the local level, you can see what the pandemic did, or rather what our reaction to the pandemic did, things get more clear.
In Cabell County, 43% of students were proficient in reading and 32% in both math and science. Two years earlier, 49% had tested proficient in reading and 39% in math.
Numbers were lower in several counties in southern West Virginia, also. Math proficiency was 26% in Boone County, 21% in Mingo County, 18% in Logan County and 17% in Lincoln County.
“Without a doubt, we know that such factors as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,” state Superintendent Clayton Burch said in a news release last week. “Our goal now is to use the results to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts and address individual student needs.”
West Virginia public school students are assessed annually beginning in third grade for English language arts and math. Their science proficiency is assessed in fifth, eighth and 11th grades.
West Virginia students performed best in English language arts, with 40% of students being proficient in that subject.
In 2019, 46% of the state’s students tested proficient in English language arts.
The West Virginia Department of Education did not administer student assessments in 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The testing period in West Virginia takes place between March and May.
Student proficiency dropped the most in math, with 28% of students testing as proficient in that subject this year, compared to 39% in 2019.
The overall lowest performance was in science, where 27% of students who tested were proficient. In 2019, 33% of students were proficient in science.