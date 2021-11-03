WAYNE — Interventionists in Wayne County schools are already proving useful as many students have shown improvement in math and reading skills, according to information presented to the Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Tonji Bowen revealed details of progress from students to the board and explained that some schools have seen significant increases in proficiency for math and English. Even schools who saw small percentages of improvement should be considered a success, she said.
The first round of testing for proficiency in math and English was comducted Aug. 19-Sept. 13 and the second round of testing took place from Sept. 13-Oct. 24.
“Looking at everyone together, you can see about a 4% gain in about five weeks,” Bowen said. “And when you’re looking at some of those numbers, it’s important to remember that growth can be very slow but we have to remember it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”
Bowen showed the BOE percentages of increase and said overall, math proficiency in elementary schools increased from 27% of students are proficient to 34.6%. Middle schools stayed consistent at 18% during both tests and high schools only lost a third of a percentage point dropping from 22.6% to 22.3%.
In English classes, elementary schools grew from 21.2% students proficient to 25%, middle schools grew from 15.5% to 15.8% and high schools decreased from 12.3% to 12.0%.
Since the numbers were calculated during the first quarter of the school year, Bowen said it made her hopeful that significant progress will be made throughout the next year or two while the interventionists are in the schools.
In other business:
- The Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society will be providing middle and high schools with free copies of their monthly publication. Society representative Seibern Hazelett said he was unsure if elementary students would be interested in the publication, but he believes the older students should have access to history they may not have time to learn in class. The publications will be available in the schools’ libraries.
- Lead Counselor for Wayne County schools Bradley Jordan addressed the board to express his gratitude in the schools working with Save the Children to provide mental and emotional health resources. Jordan said the Save the Children program provides curriculums about teaching healthy mental and emotional care, and they have exceeded expectations by providing emotional wellness reading materials in all elementary school libraries in Wayne County.
- A new program is set to take off soon allowing students with special needs to work at Goodwill Industries Inc.
- Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines are available for teachers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Spring Valley High School.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.