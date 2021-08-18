When COVID-19 hit during her first year working with Wayne County Schools, Lucinda Schroeder had no idea what she was in for. Little did she know, her time spent helping people of all ages would be her favorite part of the job.
Schroeder, attendance social worker for the county, was hired in 2019 and is entering her second year in the county school system. She said she is thankful to have been welcomed by such a great community, and she cannot imagine working anywhere else.
“The people of Wayne County are wonderful,” she said. “My coworkers have been so supportive and helpful no matter what and they’ve just become another family for me.”
Before the pandemic hit, Schroeder said her job entailed reaching out and visiting families of students who were not attending school. She would find out the cause for students not attending and help remedy situations for families and connect them with local resources if needed, she said.
Once COVID-19 took over, Schroeder said her job description changed drastically.
She went from checking student attendance to making sure students were connected to virtual school and understanding the programs, delivering meals, dropping off work packets and providing social and emotional wellness information to both students and parents.
Schroeder said some houses required quick fixes because students may not have been attending virtual classes just because the students and parents did not know how to log into the programs, and she was able to teach them and carry on.
Other times, the stress of everything related and unrelated to virtual schooling was overwhelming, and Schroeder said talking with people helped.
“A lot of times it was just going there and listening to them and trying to help them navigate through all of this and deal with the stress of it all,” she said. “I know it was especially hard for our grandparents because they struggle with technology, a lot of them, so it was very overwhelming and stressful for them and some of them constantly felt like they were failures because they couldn’t do a lot of the stuff.”
Schroeder said her favorite part of the job has been helping people navigate through the tough times, whether it be grandparents, parents or students who need different kinds of help.
She also said she is so proud of those who asked for or accepted assistance when offered, as her goal was to help as many people as possible.
Schroeder said she is excited for the new school year and to welcome back students and staff in person. Even welcoming some students back for the Summer Exploration Camps, she said, was a great opportunity for students to reconnect with friends.
Schroeder said she hopes some of the school programs will be picked up again, such as the Grandparents Program, Communities in Schools opportunities, TIME 4K through Marshall University and more, that had to be scaled back due to the pandemic.