CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted to extend the deadline for current high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship until May 1.

During a special meeting last week, the commission also approved increasing the award amount for the 2023-24 academic year to $5,200, up from the previous amount of $5,000 annually.

