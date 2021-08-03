WAYNE — The West Virginia Division of Highways will host an informational public meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the Wayne High School gym to discuss a proposal for establishing a new Hatfield McCoy Trail system on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers East Lynn Lake property.
The presentation will be open house format.
The proposed trail is located within a portion of the Easy Lynn Lake Wildlife Management Area currently licensed the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
Materials presented at the meeting will include maps illustrating the boundaries of the proposal area and trail agreement. An overview of the proposed Hatfield-McCoy Trail Management Plan will also be provided.
This is a planning level workshop through which the WVDOH, USACE, WVDNR and Hatfield McCoy Trails will take public comments and provide responses to questions.
Information gathered from the meeting will be evaluated as part of the National Environmental Policy Act documentation which is required for the proposed trail.
Comments are also accepted until September 2 in writing or online. Written comments should be mailed to:
Mr. Elwood Penn, PE
Director, Planning Division
West Virginia Division of Highways
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740
Charleston, WV 25305