HUNTINGTON — Federal prosecutors have alerted a judge to contradictory statements ex-West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans gave a media outlet, stating he did an “about-face” when discussing his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Evans, of Wayne County, was sentenced June 22 to serve three months in federal prison after District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth dubbed him a leader of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot who “egged” other rioters on. Evans had previously pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony, and remains out of prison awaiting an assignment by the Bureau of Prisons.
Once Evans’ prison sentence is complete, he will have to serve three years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution to the United States.
In speaking to the judge, Evans said he took full responsibility for his actions, which he said has created a lot of issues in his life, including receiving death threats. However, after his sentencing, Evans returned to social media to promote his “national media tour” to discuss his actions and felony conviction.
“There’s no denying that he’s one of the more prominent defendants charged in the Capitol riot investigation. Now, he wants to tell America his side of the story,” his publicist has said in promotional emails.
In a notice filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said her office wanted to alert the judge to statements Evans made in his first interview on a local talk show.
The filing said during a 24-minute radio interview given by Evans on the “Tom Roten Morning Show” the morning following his sentencing, Evans made several statements inconsistent with the remorse the government had credited him with and the court relied on in imposing a sentence.
“While Evans’ sentence has already been imposed and the government is not here seeking its modification, the speed and degree of Evans’ about-face warrants this notice, for the record and for the Court’s edification,” Fifield wrote.
Fifield said the radio interview included self-exonerating statements that contradicted his own livestream and his intent to enter the Capitol. She added that he lied about a “lady police officer” waving rioters into the plaza as being on his video and his hesitation to move into the Capitol.
Evans’ video does not show this, Fifield said, but does include him stating “there’s too many for (the police) to do anything about it” as he breached barricades.
Evans also said during the video he did not see violence in destruction, despite his video showing otherwise, including him laughing at police officers running from the crowd.
When asked if he regretted what he had done Jan. 6, Evans said he regretted the situation he was in, but not his actions during the day, Fifield wrote.
“I will never regret exercising my freedom of speech, standing up to tyranny or demanding answers about a stolen election,” Evans has posted on social media with a link to his NewsMax interview.
No filings have been made in Evans’ case since the notice was filed, and it is unclear what the next step, if any, in the case will be.